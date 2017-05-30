‘Armed suspect’ at Orlando airport speaking with police negotiator

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Police descended upon Florida’s Orlando International Airport Tuesday night in response to a man with a weapon in one of the airport’s rental car lots.
“Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops,” tweeted Orlando International Airport at 8:21 p.m.
Then at 9:04 p.m., Orlando Police tweeted, “There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them.”
At 9:27 p.m., Orlando Police tweeted that the “Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator.”
UPDATE: Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator. Please report only confirmed info.
Travelers posted photos and videos to social media that showed the police presence at the airport.
