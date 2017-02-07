Arson Suspected In Weekend Fires In Hardin County

2/7/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Investigators say someone intentionally set two fires in the Hardin County village of Alger over the weekend. WKTN radio reports the first fire happened Friday night in a garage at 207 West Wagner Street. Officials say a second fire happened Sunday in a field in the 1200 block of County Road 92 in Marion Township.

The Hardin County Fire and Explosion Team is offering a $5,000 award for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible. For more information call (419)673-1268.

MORE: WKTN Radio