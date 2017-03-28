Arts Center Can Use Part Of County Parking Lots For Events

3/28/17 – 10:41 A.M.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts can now use parts of two Hancock County-owned parking lots for overflow parking. The county commissioners voted in favor of an agreement during their Tuesday meeting. The deal allows the center to use parts of a lot on the southwest corner of South Cory and West Main Cross streets. It also allows for extra parking in part of a lot on the northwest corner of South Cory and West Front streets.

The deal says the lots are available to the MCPA two hours before and after a performance. However, parking for events at the center can’t start until after 5 p.m. on weekdays. County employees use the lots during the day.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts must include the parking areas under its liability policy. It also must maintain the lots after using them.

*Agreement allows for parking in parts of highlighted lots.