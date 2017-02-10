As John Wick, Keanu Reeves Is Mr. Do-It-Yourself

ABC/Alex Scott(NEW YORK) — Keanu Reeves is kicking butt and taking names once again in the new action-packed thriller John Wick: Chapter 2. And get this: Reeves is actually the one kicking, flipping and battling throughout much of the film himself. He told ABC News that’s the only way to go.

“If you’re actually doing things, you’re making a connection with the audience that might be a little different. I enjoy it like that and I love doing action,” Reeves said during an appearance on ABC’s Popcorn with Peter Travers.

Reeves teamed up with director Chad Stahelski for the sequel. The pair go way back, as he explains.

“I met Chad on the first Matrix. He was a stunt double for Neo — Thomas Anderson — in all three films…We worked…all in for three years,” Reeves told Travers. “Those filmmakers, the way they shoot action, the cinema of it, the preparation for it, the design of it, that’s a school we both went to.”

Moviegoers will note that the action gets more intense throughout the film, but Reeves made sure to set the record straight about his role.

“There’s a definite line between action and a stunt,” Reeves, 52, told Peter Travers. “I can do as much as I can do. But if it’s a stunt, I’m not there.”

John Wick: Chapter 2, which also stars Reeves’ Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne and Ruby Rose, opens Friday.

