Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images(TOKYO) — A Japanese television network has released CCTV video it says it obtained from Kuala Lumpur International Airport of the moments leading up to and following Kim Jong Nam’s assassination.

The video is grainy, and parts of it are difficult to discern, but it appears to show one of two women grabbing a man appearing to be Kim Jong Nam from behind and putting him into what looks like a choke hold.

The apparent assassination, which allegedly took place through the application of a fast-acting poison to his face, lasts only a few seconds in the footage.

Kim Jong Nam can later be seen seeking assistance from staff at the airport.

Kim Jong Nam, who was likely 45 or 46 years old, was the eldest son of Kim Jong Il, the second-generation leader of North Korea.

