Assistant Hancock County Prosecutor Accused Of Leaving The Scene Of A Crash

3/7/17 – 4:57 A.M.

Authorities cited an assistant Hancock County prosecutor following a hit-skip crash in Findlay last week. Police cited 39-year-old Alex Treece following an investigation into a two-car crash at the intersection of Lima and Western avenues last Wednesday night.

An accident report says Treece was driving eastbound on Lima Avenue when he tried to turn left onto Western. Treece’s car hit a westbound vehicle driven by 74-year-old Charlotte Brauneller of Rawson. Police say a witness wrote down Treece’s license plate number before his car left the scene of the crash.

The collision didn’t cause any injuries. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The Findlay Municipal Court cited Treece with failure to yield and failure to stop after an accident. Prosecutor Phil Riegle tells the Courier his office hasn’t taken disciplinary action in connection to the incident.