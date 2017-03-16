Assistant Prosecutor Pleads Guilty In Hit-Skip Crash Case

03/16/17 – 5:22 P.M.

The Hancock County assistant prosecutor involved in a hit-skip crash pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday. The Courier reports that 39-year-old Alex Treece admitted to leaving the scene of an accident on March 1. He also admitted to making an improper left turn.

Visiting Judge Michael Burkett was assigned to the case this week and said he wasn’t prepared to sentence Treece. He will sentence him within 30 daysafter a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Treece faces up to a $1,000 fine and six months in prison for leaving the scene of an accident. He faces a fine of up to $150 for the improper left turn violation. He could also face a license suspension and be forced to pay restitution.