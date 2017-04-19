Asylum applications up 150% in Mexico since US election

hansslegers/iStock/Thinkstock(MEXICO CITY) — Mexico’s refugee agency, COMAR, reported a significant increase in the number of asylum applications the country has received since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

The report showed that Mexico received 150 percent more asylum applications than the same time period the previous year. According to the agency, it received 2,148 applications between November 2015 and March 2016, compared to 5,421 between November 2016 and March 2017.

It is not clear how much of the jump is related to Trump’s presidency. Actions taken by the Obama administration last year to encourage more screening of refugees in Mexico — an effort to help with the flood of people leaving Central America — could also be a cause of the increase.

