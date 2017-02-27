At least 1 dead after small plane crashes into California homes

KABC-TV(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — At least one person is dead and five others hospitalized after a small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside, California, according to officials.

Riverside Fire Department Capt. Tyler Reynolds told ABC affiliate KABC-TV two victims were from the homes and four of the other victims were onboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport. The plane was headed to San Jose from Riverside, according to the FAA.

Officials are now investigating the crash and using thermal imaging to look for additional victims.

Shannon Flores, a teacher at a nearby school in Riverside, told KABC-TV she and her students saw the plane from their building.

“It was just flying very, very low,” she said. “We knew it shouldn’t have been flying that low and that it was definitely going down.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.