At least 1 dead, over a dozen injured after tornado hits northwestern Wisconsin

iStock/Thinkstock(CAMERON, Wisc.) — At least one person is dead after a suspected tornado caused massive damage to a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

There were 15 confirmed injuries, according to Tod Pritchard of Wisconsin Emergency Management, and about forty mobile homes were destroyed at the Prairie Lake Estates in Cameron, Wisconsin.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the last couple of years to not have any kind of really devastating serious tornadoes,” he said. “This looks like it’s going to be the worst one we’ve had in several years.”

Rescue crews, fire, police, and state patrol were headed to Barron County and neighboring Rusk County. Pritchard said six homes were either damaged or destroyed in Rusk County and officials were checking to see if there were injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

