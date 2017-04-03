At least 10 dead after train car explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia

Andia/UIG via Getty Images(ST. PETERSBURG, Russia) — Ten people have died in an explosion in a train car at the Sennaya Ploshad subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to Russian state agency TASS.

President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary told Russian agency Interfax that Putin has been informed of the explosions on the St. Petersburg metro.

Putin is in St. Petersburg speaking at a forum.

Pictures have also emerged online of thick clouds of smoke at the metro station, as well as what appeared to be a mangled train car.

Passengers appeared to be fleeing the smoke-filled station.



This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

