At least 19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(MANCHESTER, England) — At least 19 people are dead and around 50 others injured after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

In a statement, Greater Manchester police said they were called to the arena at just before 10:35 p.m. local time on Monday. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

At the moment, the incident is being treated as a “terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

Concertgoers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert and attendees rushed toward the exit.

Eyewitness Karen Ford told the BBC, “The lights had come up everyone was just getting out and walking towards the stairs, when all of a sudden this huge sound which sounded like an explosion went off.”

She added: “Everyone just stopped and turned around, and then somebody shouted ‘it’s a bomb’ and everyone just started running. Everybody was trying to push people up the stairs. There was a lot of children there without parents. There was no one to calm them down so everyone was just screaming crying and pushing.”

Andy Holey, an eyewitness, told the BBC that he was waiting outside the concert and was blown over by the force of what he described as an “explosion.” When he awoke, he said he saw many casualties around him. He added that it was unclear if they were injured or dead.

Abby Barker, who attended the concert, told ABC News that Grande had just left the stage when there was a loud bang. “I looked across the arena and everyone over there started running in different directions, screaming in panic,” she said. “We all started panicking too and ran out the doors and ran down the stairs out of the arena. We got outside and children were crying their eyes out, people talking about it being a bomb/gunshots, there were many parents running towards the arena but no one knew exactly what it was.”

Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

Video shows panicked people fleeing the arena.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.





