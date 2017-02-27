At least 4 dead after small plane crashes into California homes

KABC-TV(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — At least four people are dead and one hospitalized after a small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside, California, according to officials.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said officials are actively searching for more victims and the two homes were destroyed.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport. The plane was headed to San Jose from Riverside, according to the FAA.

The people on board the plane were coming from a cheer conference, Moore said.

Shannon Flores, a teacher at a nearby school in Riverside, told ABC affiliate KABC-TV she and her students saw the plane from their building.

“It was just flying very, very low,” she said. “We knew it shouldn’t have been flying that low and that it was definitely going down.”

