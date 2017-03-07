At least 4 dead, dozens injured after train crashes into charter bus in Mississippi

iStock/Thinkstock(BILOXI, Miss.) — At least four people were killed Tuesday when a CSX train crashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to police.

Thirty-five people were transferred to hospital after the accident, which occurred just before 3 p.m. local time, said Biloxi Police Department Public Information Officer Vincent Creole. Every passenger on the bus was injured in some way, said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

More fatalities are expected, Miller added.

The bus was pushed 200 feet down the track after the eastbound train crashed into it, Miller said. It is unclear why the bus was stopped on the tracks.

The tour bus originated in Austin and was headed to a local Biloxi casino, Miller said. The bus driver is alive and speaking with authorities.

Photos posted on social media show the damaged bus on the tracks.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

