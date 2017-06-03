At least 6 killed, 3 suspects dead after ‘terrorist incidents’ at London Bridge, Borough Market

Brad Myers(LONDON) — Six people were killed and three suspected attackers are dead after two “terrorist incidents” in London Saturday night, involving a vehicle reportedly plowing into pedestrians on London Bridge and reported stabbings at Borough Market, police said.

The suspects, who were shot and killed, were wearing hoax explosive vets, police said.

At least 20 people are injured, police said.

In a statement, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the incidents are “being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

“This is a fast-moving investigation,” she said. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also called it terrorism, saying in a statement, “The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.”

Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians on the London Bridge at about 10 p.m. local time.

The BBC is reporting that more than one person is dead in the London Bridge incident.

At least 20 patients were taken to six hospitals after the incident at London Bridge, the London Ambulance Service said, and a “number of people” were also treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

The London Ambulance Service said, “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advanced paramedics and specialist response teams to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in six minutes. An advanced trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car. We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to get people to safety and ensure they receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries, and ensure that those people in most need are treated first and taken to hospital.”

Metropolitan Police tweeted a warning, telling people in the areas to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

Metropolitan Police also reported that they responded to a reports of stabbings in Borough Market, and after officers responded “shots have been fired.”

London Bridge is normally crowded on Saturday nights, and Borough Market is a popular area packed with bars and restaurants a short distance from the bridge.

Police also reported a stabbing incident at Vauxhall; police have since said that the Vauxhall stabbing is not connected to the incidents on London Bridge and at Borough Market.

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the London Bridge at the time of that incident, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

“A white van driver came speeding — probably about 50 mph — veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement,” she told BBC News. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers on the scene.

This photo taken at 10:10 is a bit clearer. Apologies for taking it (considering the situation), but I did want the scene to be documented . pic.twitter.com/Itc8N5a1gq — Brad Myers (@bradnolesbest) June 3, 2017

London Bridge Station is closed and people are urged to avoid the area, Mayor Khan said.

London bridge station is being evacuated #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/ix3OD1V42D — Caroline Breniere (@carolinebrni) June 3, 2017

Khan said in a statement, “The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency. We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I’d like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night,” Khan added.

Armed officers running into #londonbridgestation. Being evacuated with people running out. pic.twitter.com/EovHXwvdKg — Neeraj (@thatboyneeraj) June 3, 2017

The U.S. State Department condemned the incidents, saying in a statement, “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, according to the White House. According to federal law enforcement and national security officials, the National Security Council is monitoring the situation as are the appropriate elements of the FBI and Homeland Security. The situation was described as ongoing and dangerous.

The U.S. Embassy in London said, “We are closely monitoring the incidents in London. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this terrible situation.”

“We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected U.S. citizens.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.