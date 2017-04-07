At least four dead after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm

iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKHOLM) — At least four people were killed Friday after a truck plowed into a crowded street in Stockholm, according to Swedish authorities.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven responded to the attack, tweeting that everything points to terror.

According to Stockholm police, a suspect has been arrested.

Police said they had received reports of a truck driving over people on Drottninggatan Street near the upscale department store Åhlens in central Stockholm. Several people died and others were wounded in the incident, police said.

Police said terrorism can’t be ruled out given similar incidents that have happened elsewhere in Europe in recent months.

A spokesperson for Spendrups brewery in Sweden confirmed to ABC News that the truck used in the alleged attack was stolen from them.

“We can confirm that the truck was stolen during an unload of products,” Rose-Marie Hertzman, the press officer at Spendstrups, told ABC News. “The driver was just finishing the unload and a man came running up and hijacked the car and drove away.”

Hertzman added, “Our driver is not hurt and we are of course extremely sad to hear about the injuries and the two people confirmed dead.”

The Spendrups truck was distributing soft drinks, beer and water to restaurants and shops, according to Hertzman.

Swedish intelligence officials are working to identify the person or people behind the attack.

Police said Stockholm’s Central Station is closed and are urging people to avoid the area around Sergels torg square.

