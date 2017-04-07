At least two dead after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm

iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKHOLM) — At least two people were killed Friday after a truck drove into a crowd on a street in Stockholm, according to Swedish authorities.

Stockholm police said they first received reports of the incident taking place on Drottninggatan Street near the upscale department store Åhlens in central Stockholm. Several people were wounded in the incident, police said.

Intelligence officials in the country are working to identify the person or people behind the attack.

Police are urging people to avoid the area around Stockholm’s busy Sergels torg square.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.