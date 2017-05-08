At Talladega, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earns first career win

iStock/Thinkstock(LINCOLN, Ala.) — After 157 races, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finally recorded a victory, winning the Geico 500 Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Stenhouse took the lead on a NASCAR overtime restart in a race that was marked by an 18-car wreck that brought out the red flag for almost 27 minutes.

The wreck came on the 168th lap of the 191-lap race during a battle for second place between AJ Allmendinger and Chase Elliott. Allmendinger’s No. 47 Chevrolet turned Elliott’s No. 24 Chevrolet from behind, flipping Allemndinger’s car upside down, and turning Elliott’s on it’s side. Allmendinger walked away from the wreck and was treated and released.

Jamie McMurry finished second. Kyle Busch finished third.

Next week, the Monster Energy Series will race on Saturday at the Kansas Speedway for the Go Bowling 400.

Here are the top 10 standings in the Monster Energy Cup Series following Sunday’s race:

1) Kyle Larson — 428 points

2) Martin Truex Jr. — 374

3) Brad Keselowski — 367

4) Chase Elliott — 353

5) Jamie McMurray — 318

6) Joey Logano — 318

7) Kevin Harvick — 309

8) Jimmie Johnson — 305

9) Clint Bowyer — 289

10) Kyle Busch — 277

