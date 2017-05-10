“Atlanta” creator Donald Glover bringing adult “Deadpool” ‘Toon to FXX

Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary who was turned into an R-rated big-screen star thanks to his real-life alter-ego, Ryan Reynolds, is coming to the small screen.

Atlanta’s award-winning creator, actor Donald Glover, along with his brother Stephen, are creating an animated version of the indestructible hero for FXX.

“With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original,” noted show producer Nick Grad in a statement.

Calling, “Deadpool, Donald and FX…the perfect fit for the ‘Merc with the Mouth,'” President of Marvel TV, Jeph Loeb, said the series is, “sure to to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation” when it debuts in 2018.

Asked via email by ABC Radio whether FXX’s more lenient standards will allow famously foul-mouthed Deadpool/Wade Wilson to say what he wants, Loeb responded, “@#$%ing right!”

And yes, he typed those exact characters, not their naughty equivalent.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.



