Atlanta Falcons Shake Up Defensive Staff

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(ATLANTA) — Following their loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl this past Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that neither Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith nor defensive line coach Bryan Cox would be returning to their positions. Smith, the team said, may instead assist Atlanta in an advisory role.

In Smith’s place, the Falcons are considering bumping up secondary coach Marquand Manuel. The 37-year-old former safety has been with Atlanta since 2015.

The changes come after the Falcons blew a 25-point lead to lose Super Bowl LI to the Patriots in overtime, 34-28.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.