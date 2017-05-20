AT&T workers begin weekend strike

AT&T(NEW YORK) — More than 20,000 AT&T employees went on strike Friday afternoon as part of a weekend protest to demand more protections for staffers in retail and call centers.

Among those on the three-day strike include call-center employees, retail workers and technicians. The Communications Workers of America union said landline workers in California, Nevada and Connecticut, and DirecTV technicians in California and Nevada would also join, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In March, landline workers picked for one day in California and Nevada to protest plans to replace U.S. call-center jobs with overseas contractors.

This comes at a difficult time for AT&T, which announced in April that it would stop giving investors annual revenue estimates in part because shoppers were waiting longer to buy new smartphones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.