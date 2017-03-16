Australian consumer rights group says terms and conditions are too long

BernardaSv/iStock/Thinkstock(SYDNEY) — An Australian consumer rights group is fighting against businesses that hide unfair terms within exceedingly long contracts and agreements by showing just how long it takes to read the fine print.

The group CHOICE hired an actor to read the terms and conditions required of a Kindle user, and found that reading each of the 73,198 words would take about nine hours. Hidden in those words, CHOICE says, are “nasty and legally dubious clauses, like one that demands that all complaints are resolved through an arbitration system in the U.S.A.”

The group also posted full video proof of the actor’s performance to YouTube.

