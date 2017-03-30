Australian cyclone leaves shark stranded upstream

Qld Fire & Emergency(QUEENSLAND, Australia) — The calm after the storm wasn’t so calm after emergency crews on Thursday found an unexpected shark out of water on a flooded road in Queensland, Australia.

Residents of Queensland were warned to stay out of the floodwaters after Cyclone Debbie left an almost five-foot long bull shark washed up on an inland road.

Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew spotted the aquatic predator while doing checks of flooded roads in the Queensland town, Ayr, just north of where Debbie made landfall.

The ex-tropical cyclone slammed into Australia’s northeast coast as a fierce Category 4 storm on Tuesday and caused widespread damage from extreme wind, rains and flooding.

