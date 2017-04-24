Average movie ticket prices hit all-time high

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you feel like you’re paying more to go to the movies, you’re right.

According to the National Organization of Theater Owners, average movie ticket prices hit an all-time high in the first three months of 2017. During the quarter, the average ticket price was $8.84, up from $8.79 cents in the last three months of 2016.

Driving the average ticket price higher were strong performances by higher-priced 3-D and IMAX movies like Rogue One, Beauty and the Beast, Lego Batman and Kong: Skull Island.

The movies are still a cheap date though. According to the organization, the average movie ticket price in 1977 was $2.23, which, adjusted for inflation, would be $9.26 today.

