Average price of gas in US remains unchanged

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Gas prices are staying steady for the first time in a long time.

In the past week, the average price of regular unleaded gas has not moved, according to the latest numbers from the Energy Department. Nationwide, the price is sitting right at $2.32 a gallon.

What’s unusual is that no area of the country has seen much movement in recent days.

The cheapest gas remains along the Gulf Coast at $2.07 a gallon, while the most expensive is in California at $3 a gallon.

