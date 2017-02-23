Awareness Event Of The Heroin Epeidemic Scheduled For Next Tuesday

02/23/17 – 3:47 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office is hosting an event to talk about the heroin epidemic. Crime Prevention Officer Beth Baker said that they will talk about the past, present, and future of the epidemic.

The event will feature various treatment groups and people that are in recovery. They will discuss what they are currently doing to combat the epidemic and what plans they have in the future.

The event will start at the Cedar Creek Church in the Findlay village mall at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.