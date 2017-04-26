Baby celebrates firefighter mom, police officer dad in photo shoot

EP Photography

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — A baby has celebrated his parents in an adorable photo session by honoring their civil service professions.

Enzo Anthony Crnolic, 1 month, was captured posing with his mom’s firefighter hat and dad’s policeman cap. Both of Enzo’s parents serve in Jacksonville, Florida.

“It means a lot knowing that we’re both public servants, and I wanted to do a photo that included both him as a police officer and me as a firefighter,” said mom Caroline Crnolic, 27, a firefighter for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. “We keep saying Enzo’s famous now.”

The photos were shot by EP Photography when Enzo was 9 days old, but were shared on Tuesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where dad Mirza Crnolic has served for nine years.

“I love it,” Crnolic, 31, told ABC News of the photo shoot. “It represents both our careers and hopefully he’ll choose the best one of those two.”

Enzo also posed with his parents, who were both dressed in uniform, and inside his mother’s firefighter helmet.

