“Bachelor in Paradise” cast revealed

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Not everybody finds love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but luckily, Bachelor in Paradise provides another opportunity for those previously unlucky people to date on national television.

ABC has revealed the new cast list for the fourth season of the show, which will premiere on Tuesday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

DeMario Jackson, who was recently booted from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette will appear, as will several of Lindsay’s Bachelor castmates, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios and Alexis Waters.

Additional contestants will be announced at a later date.



Below is the Bachelor in Paradise cast list, as it stands now:

Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)

Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn)

Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.