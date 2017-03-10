“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert expecting first child

Photo: Jade Tolbert Twitter/@jadelizroper(LOS ANGELES) — Jade Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert are expecting a baby. The couple, who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise and became engaged on the season finale, announced her pregnancy on social media Wednesday.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping!” Jade said in a tweet . “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

Tolbert also posted to Twitter a collage of pregnancy announcement photos, cleverly set to Justin Beiber’s hit “Baby.”

Roper and Tolbert married in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day 2016.

