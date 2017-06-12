“Bachelor in Paradise” suspended amid alleged misconduct

Corinne Olympios – ABC/Jeff Daly(MEXICO) — The production of Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended amid allegations of misconduct, according to a representative for the show.

Warner Bros., the production company behind the series, released a statement Sunday pertaining to the alleged incident.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” the statement read. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Filming for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise began recently in Mexico.

A representative for ABC, the network on which the series airs, had no additional comment. No other details about the alleged incident were available.

The cast for the current season was announced last week. Several women from the last season of The Bachelor were among the female contestants, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters, and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of The Bachelorette, was revealed to be one of the men on the show.

