“Bachelor” star Chris Soules tells 911 operator car crash victim isn’t breathing in dramatic call

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(IOWA) — The dramatic 911 call made by Bachelor star Chris Soules after he was involved in a fatal car accident Monday evening has been released by authorities.

In the call, the former reality star sounds frantic and eager to get the victim of the crash help.

“I rear-ended a guy in a tractor,” Soules, 35, says, trying to describe the two vehicles’ location on a rural highway in Iowa.

Soules was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash. He is accused of not immediately stopping his vehicle at the scene and failing to return and remain at the scene of the crash, according to a police report.

Soules has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality motor vehicle accident, a felony in Iowa. He is currently free on a $10,000 bond and was uninjured in the accident. A preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

In the newly released call, obtained by ABC News, Soules breathes heavily as he tries to get help for Kenneth Mosher, the man in the tractor who later died at the hospital after the accident on Monday night.

Soules responds “yes” over and over as the operator asks about the man, including whether he was thrown into “a ditch” as a result of the accident.

“He’s not conscious,” Soules adds to authorities in the five-minute call. “He doesn’t appear to be [breathing].”

Later in the call, the operator asks Soules to perform CPR and he replies he doesn’t know how. Soules then asks those at the crash site to help before the operator offers to talk him through it. At the end of the call, Soules asks if he can call the operator back.

Soules appeared on The Bachelorette in 2014 and starred the next year on The Bachelor.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.