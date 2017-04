04/17/17 – 1:33 P.M.

The Annual Backyard Mission Trip is coming up this Saturday. Communications Officer Genna Freed said that they will serve breakfast then get to work in the community.

Freed added that they scope out a project beforehand.

Freed said that they are in need of more volunteers. They have around 400 volunteers at the moment but about 800. You can register online at findlayma.org or by emailing volunteerbmt@gmail.com. No training is required.