02/03/17 – 6:28 P.M.

You can stop by the Cracked Pot Tea Shop to help raise money for a sick child. The store will host a bake sale to raise money for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday. The money will be donated to COTA in the honor of Chris Burrier who needs a liver transplant. You can find more information about Chris and the event at cotaforchrisb.com