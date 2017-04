04/21/17 – 5:53 P.M.

The Center for Autism and Dyslexia of Findlay held a balloon release to show support to residents with autism. Program Director Sara Howe said that it was really important to the students they serve.

Sara Howe

She added that the center helps those with autism by acting as an educational and therapeutic area.

Sara Howe

April is autism awareness month. You can check with the Center for Autism and Dyslexia’s website for more information here.