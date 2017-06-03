Baltimore Ravens’ Dennis Pitta suffers third hip dislocation

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(BALTIMORE) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta’s career could be in jeopardy after another hip injury, ESPN reports.

A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Pitta dislocated his hip in practice on Friday. That would be the third time in five years that Pitta has suffered that injury. He will need surgery to repair the hip.

Pitta was injured without being hit in Friday’s closed practice. When he tried to get up from the ground, he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome called the injury “incredibly disappointing for Dennis, and for the Ravens.”

In 2013, Pitta suffered a dislocated and fractured hip in a collision at training camp. He hurt the hip again in September 2014 when he fell to the ground without contact.

After sitting out the 2015 season, Pitta decided to return to the field despite recommendations to retire. He caught a career-high 86 passes and two touchdowns last season.

Last week, Pitta told ESPN that preparing for this year was different than last year. “I feel good,” he said. “I got to have a full offseason of just normal preparation. It feels good — feeling healthy.”

