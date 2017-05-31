Banking losses lead stocks lower Wednesday

echoevg/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed on Wednesday led by declines in banking stock.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 20.82 (-0.10 percent) to finish at 21,008.65.

The Nasdaq gave up 4.67 (-0.08 percent) to close at 6,198.52 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,411, down 1.11 (-0.05 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent lower with prices at $48.64 per barrel.

Banking Bust: Top executives from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of American said that trading revenues were declining this quarter as markets remain calm. J.P. Morgan Chase sank 2.1 percent while Bank of American fell 1.9 percent.

Climate Change Concerns: Investors are keeping their eye on whether President Trump will withdrawal the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. The president says pulling out would be a victory for the U.S. economy, while some economists have their doubts, as they say it will create about as many renewable energy jobs as it might cost polluting industries. They also worry it might risk the U.S. losing the chance of leading the world developing environmentally friendly technology.

