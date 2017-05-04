Baseball fan hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(ST. LOUIS) — A woman was grazed by a stray bullet during Tuesday night’s Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis police said the 34-year-old woman, who was not identified, was sitting in section 141 about 9:40 p.m. when she felt pain to her arm. She removed her jacket and noticed a small abrasion to her elbow.

Todd Porter, 54, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was at the game, seated in front of the victim. As the eighth inning was wrapping, Porter said the woman suddenly said, “Wow, I think I’ve been shot.”

Porter continued, “We thought she was joking, but everybody turned around and she showed me the blood coming down from her elbow. It looked real purple and red and it looked like there was a hole in her jacket.”

Porter said that the man sitting with her said, “We need security, she’s been shot.”

A shooting was reported less than a mile from Busch around the time the woman was hit. Police confirm that a bullet slug was found “in the immediate area around the victim’s seat,” which they said, appeared to emanate from outside Busch stadium.

The victim has retained an attorney and been advised not to speak to the media.

The Cardinals confirmed the incident and issued a statement saying, “There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

It is unclear who the woman was rooting for, but the Cards beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 2 to 1.

