Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey issues apology

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(WACO, Texas) — Baylor women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey is apologizing after complaining about negative coverage of the university following the school’s sexual assault scandal. Mulkey defended the school after Baylor’s win over Texas Tech, saying to the crowd that those who threaten that they will never send their daughters to Baylor should be knocked in the face.

“I’m sorry for the choice of words,” Mulkey said. “The timing wasn’t good. Poor analogy maybe, as well. But those of you who know me, I’m an emotional person. I coach with emotion. I played with emotion. And it was an emotional moment. I guess you’d say it got the best of me, because I really do love this place.”

Baylor is facing several federal lawsuits from women who say the school mishandled or ignored sexual and physical assault claims for years, and many of the claims involve football players from the university. Mulkey’s initial comments came after a lawsuit filed by a former student in January.

Now, she’s says she regrets her choice of words, publicly apologizing in a news conference on Thursday. Mulkey sat tearful during the news conference, expressing concern for the victims of sexual assault.

She says her daughter and the girls she’s coached have had wonderful experiences at Baylor.

