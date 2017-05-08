“Beauty and the Beast” and “Stranger Things” win top honors at MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV – 2017 (LOS ANGELES) — The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

Hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine, the re-branded show, which now includes TV programming, named Beauty and the Beast and Strangers Things its top movie and TV series, respectively.

Emma Watson also took home Best Actor in a Movie honors – the first acting award ever that celebrated performance free of any gender distinctions. Said Watson during her acceptance speech, “The villages in our fairytale wanted to make Belle believe that the world was smaller than she saw it, with few opportunities for her…I loved playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that.”

On the TV side, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown held back tears as she accepted the first-ever MTV trophy for Best Actor in a Show.

The highest honor at the MTV Movie Awards — The Generation Award — was given to the Fast and Furious franchise. Producer and star Vin Deisel, accepted the award, with co-stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez by his side.

The broadcast also included an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as a glimpse at the upcoming movies It and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Aside from handing out movie popcorn trophies, the event featured performances from Big Sean, as well as Camila Cabello, who teamed up with J. Balvin and Pitbull for the first televised performance of “Hey Ma” from the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

Presenters also took to the stage, including Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Gal Gadot and Allison Williams.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Generation Award: Fast & Furious

Movie of the Year: Beauty and the Beast

Show of the Year: Stranger Things

Best Kiss: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight

Best Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Best Host: Trevor Noah, The Daily Show

Best Documentary: 13th

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast

Best Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance: Lil Rel Howery, Get Out

Best Hero: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Tearjerker: This Is Us/”Jack and Randall at Karate”

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Duo: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen, Logan

Best American Story: black-ish

Best Fight Against the System: Hidden Figures

Trending: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé, Lip Sync Battle

Best Musical Moment: “You’re the One That I Want”, ensemble, Grease: Live

