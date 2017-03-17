“Beauty and the Beast” and “The Belko Experiment” among this week’s new releases

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Beauty and the Beast — This musical, starring Harry Potter alum Emma Watson as Belle and Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens as the Beast, is a live-action remake of the 1991 animated Disney classic about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. The film also stars Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Kevin Kline. Rated PG. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

* The Belko Experiment — The Newsroom‘s John Gallagher Jr., Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn and Emerald City‘s Adria Arjona star in this thriller about 80 Americans locked in their high-rise office in Bogotá, Colombia who are forced into a deadly game of kill-or-be-killed as part of a twisted experiment. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

T2: Trainspotting — The sequel to the 1996’s Trainspotting finds Ewan McGregor’s Mark Renton reuniting with his old friends Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie after 20 years abroad. Rated R.

