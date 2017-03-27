“Beauty and the Beast” dominates at the box office for the second straight week

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast danced into the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row, earning an estimated $88 million, the fourth largest second weekend of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

The live-action feature, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline and Ian McKellen, has raked in more than $315 million in just 10 days, one of the fastest films to do that. In addition, Beauty and the Beast brought in more than $119 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to more than $690 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Power Rangers, starring Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Becky G. and Dacre Montgomery, had an impressive opening weekend, earning an estimated $40.5 million for a second place finish. Kong: Skull Island took third place with a $14.4 million haul.

Life, one of the week’s other new releases, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson, had a disappointing fourth place finish, taking in an estimated $12.6 million. Rounding out the top five was Logan, earning $10.1 million, pushing its total in the states over $200 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1 – Beauty and the Beast, $88 million

2 – Power Rangers, $40.5 million

3 – Kong: Skull Island, $14.4 million

4 – Life, $12.6 million

5 – Logan, $10.1 million

6 – Get Out, $8.68 million

7 – CHIPS, $7.6 million

8 – The Shack, $3.78 million

9 – The LEGO Batman Movie, $1.97 million

10 – The Belko Experiment, $1.8 million

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.