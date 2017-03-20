“Beauty and the Beast” roars to a record-setting opening weekend

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast delivered a monstrous opening weekend at the box office, raking in an estimated $170 million, and breaking the March opening weekend record previously held by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, according to Box Office Mojo.

Additionally, the live-action remake of the 1991 classic, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin and Ian McKellen, scored the seventh largest domestic opening of all-time — six of which belong to Disney — ahead of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and just behind Iron Man 3. It’s also the largest opening for a PG-rated film, surpassing Finding Dory.

Overseas, Beauty and the Beast tacked on an estimated $180 million, for an estimated $350 million worldwide opening. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Kong: Skull Island finished in second place, grabbing an estimated $28.85 million, bringing its total here in the states to $28.85 and $38.5 internationally, for a global total of $259.3.

Logan bowed in third place with an estimated $17.5 million, bringing its domestic earnings to just under $185 million, to go with $31.5 million internationally, for a worldwide take of $524.1 million.

Rounding out the top five were Get Out, registering a fourth place finish with an estimated $13.2 million and The Shack, coming in at number five with $6.1 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Beauty and the Beast, $170 million

2. Kong: Skull Island, $28.85 million

3. Logan, $17.5 million

4. Get Out, $13.2 million

5. The Shack, $6.1 million

6. The LEGO Batman Movie, $4.7 million

7. The Belko Experiment, $4 million

8. Hidden Figures, $1.5 million

9. John Wick: Chapter Two, $1.2 million

10. Before I Fall, $1 million

