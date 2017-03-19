‘Beauty and the Beast’ sets March box office weekend record

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It was a good weekend for “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney’s, which is the parent company of ABC, live-action remake of the animated movie led the weekend box office and set a record for a March opening.

The 1991 Oscar-winning remake opened with an estimated $170 million in North American ticket sales, which also sets the record for the year’s top opening. “Beauty and the Beast” follows other successful live-action Disney film remakes such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella,” “Maleficent,” and “The Jungle Book,” which made its debut last year.

The company has already announced more remakes to come for classic animated films “Dumbo,” “Mulan,” and “The Lion King.”

