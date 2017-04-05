Bed Tax Committee Decides Rule On Religious Groups Funding

04/05/12:00 A.M.

The bed tax committee made more headway Tuesday after talking with Findlay Law Director Don Rasmussen. He said that religious events cannot get city funds. Committee chair Grant Russell said that this does not apply to location.

Russell added that he will meet with Rasmussen and city auditor Jim Staschiak to work out the process of the grants. The committee is working to establish a process for organizations to apply for bed tax funds for their events. This will allow organizations to be reimbursed for their events if they meet the requirements.