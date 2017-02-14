Bed Tax Committee Starting To Set Framework For Application Process

02/14/17 – 6:46 P.M.
The framework is being set for organizations that might want to apply for bed tax dollars in Findlay. Ad Hoc Committee Chair Grant Russell said that their Tuesday meeting covered some important ground.
The committee came to a consensus that the money should only be used for projects and events. This does not include capital improvement projects. The committee also agreed that the money should go for events where the focus is in Findlay.
Russell said that while there is still some work to be done he expects to have this before council soon. They are expecting the Convention and Visitors Bureau to give some direction on what guidelines they will want to see.
Russell said that the CVB will vet the applications for the money. He said that there still need to be decisions made on whether the CVB distributes the money or gives recommendations to council.