Bed Tax Committee Still Ironing Out Details

04/19/17 – 1:52 A.M.

The Bed Tax Distribution ad hoc committee met to talk about what events could qualify for a grant. Committee chair Grant Russell said they want to support projects that have the biggest impact.

Grant Russell

The committee talked to the Convention and Visitors Bureau about the details they want from projects and events. Since the CVB has experience in handing out grants to applicants, the committee has chosen them to handle the process.

Russell will meet with the city auditor and law director to iron out more details. He also said that he may meet with the board of the CVB to discuss their concerns.