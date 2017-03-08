Bellamy Young of “Scandal” on challenging Shonda Rhimes: “I lost”

ABC via Getty Images/Kevin Estrada(NEW YORK) — It’s tough to imagine anyone challenging the creative ideas of Shonda Rhimes, queen of ABC’s Thursday night primetime dramas. But Bellamy Young, who stars as Mellie Grant on Rhimes’ drama series Scandal told ABC News she tried.

Young said she changed her lines while rehearsing an episode where she was gearing up for a nasty divorce.

“I will go on record saying the only time I’ve ever challenged Shonda in my life ever, and ever will, is the speech in the divorce. (It) was, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I would have done this. If it wasn’t for you, I would have done that. If it wasn’t for you,’ and I was just in his face with my finger, nasty,” Young said.

But, being the daughter of an English teacher, she decided to phrase her dramatic moment differently.

“So I was like, ‘If it weren’t for you, blah, blah blah. If it weren’t for you,’ Young recalled. But then she received a production note telling her to stick with the lines as written.

“I’m like, ‘But Mellie gets smarter when she’s angry,'” Young joked. Despite her efforts, Rhimes ultimately instructed Young to keep the lines as written.

“That’s the only thing I’ve ever pushed back on, is for grammar because I knew my mother would be dying inside. And I lost. I pushed back and lost,” said Young.

