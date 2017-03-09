Bench warrant issued for arrest of Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson

Pixfly/iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) — A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson Thursday morning, on charges that he violated the terms of his probation by failing a series of alcohol tests.

Lawson tested positive for alcohol on two separate occasions in September 2016, and a third time last month. The Denver Post reports that Lawson also failed to complete the community service required of him as part of his sentence.

The 29-year-old point guard is in San Antonio for the Kings’ game against the Spurs. Kings coach Dave Joerger said Wednesday that he wasn’t concerned about the issue.

“His lawyer said there really is no arrest warrant out for him,” Joerger said Wednesday. “Other than that, I can comment.”

Lawson played for the Denver Nuggets from 2009 to 2015 and was arrested in January 2015 on suspicion of drinking and driving. He later pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired.

He was arrested again in July 2015 in Los Angeles for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. That charge led to Lawson being placed on one year of probation and submitting to frequent alcohol monitoring.

Lawson was traded from Denver to the Houston Rockets in July 2015. He was suspended twice for DUI arrests with Houston before being released. He has since played for the Indiana Pacers and now the Kings.

