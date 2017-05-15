Bengals’ Joe Mixon among players to attend rookie premiere

Sean Gardner/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of a few dozen players who will attend the NFL Players Association’s Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles this week.

The players union released the list of 40 participants on Monday. The event is aimed at helping the rookies “learn the business of football,” according to the NFLPA’s statement.

Mixon’s invitation comes after the Bengals were criticized for using the 48th overall draft pick on the California native. In 2014, Mixon was shown on camera punching a woman in the face during his freshman year at the University of Oklahoma. He settled his civil suit with the woman.

