A secret indictment accuses a Bowling Green man of selling heroin in Hancock County. 28-year-old Jeffery Brightman Jr. faces three counts of trafficking heroin. Court records say Brightman sold less than a gram of the drug near a juvenile on June 4 and June 16 of 2015.

The third count alleges Brightman sold less than a gram of heroin on August 4 of 2015 within 1,000 feet of Glenwood Middle School.